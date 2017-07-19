Artist arrested over sultry sculpture

Cayman Brac artist Ronald “Foots” Kynes was arrested today (18 July) on the Sister Isle for a suspected obscene publication.

Police confirmed the 63-year-old artist, who is known for his controversial sculptures, was arrested under schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The RCIPS said the artist’s arrest was in relation to sculpture and artwork he had exhibited publicly in Cayman Brac.

He was taken into police custody and later released on police bail.

His arrests follow public complaints about his latest sculpture showing two women engaging in a sexual act.

