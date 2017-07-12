C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Athletes Abroad

July 11, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman was recently represented yet again in international competition.

The Cayman Islands Tennis Federation and the Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association sent athletes to compete abroad.

Oskar Bjuro and Alex Claybourn both were crowned champions in their age group in the Blue Mountain Caribbean Junior Tennis Championships. Bjuro won the Under-12 age group, while Claybourn won the Under-14 age group.

Raegan Rutty represented Cayman in the Central American Sports Festival in Guatemala. Rutty set new personal best as well as National record in the Uneven Bars. Vault: 11.900, Uneven Bars: 9.100, Balance Beam: 9.550, Floor Exercise: 10.150, All Around score: 40.700.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: