Athletes Abroad

Cayman was recently represented yet again in international competition.

The Cayman Islands Tennis Federation and the Cayman Islands Gymnastics Association sent athletes to compete abroad.

Oskar Bjuro and Alex Claybourn both were crowned champions in their age group in the Blue Mountain Caribbean Junior Tennis Championships. Bjuro won the Under-12 age group, while Claybourn won the Under-14 age group.

Raegan Rutty represented Cayman in the Central American Sports Festival in Guatemala. Rutty set new personal best as well as National record in the Uneven Bars. Vault: 11.900, Uneven Bars: 9.100, Balance Beam: 9.550, Floor Exercise: 10.150, All Around score: 40.700.

