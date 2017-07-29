C3 Pure Fibre
Ato Stephens trial

July 28, 2017
Felicia Rankin
The Ato Stephens indecent assault trial continued today in Grand Court. He’s the former track coach accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 14 year old girl.

Today prosecutors extensively reviewed evidence including partially nude photos sent from the alleged victim to Mr. Stephens. The prosecution also submitted text messages from Mr. Stephens reminding the alleged victim to delete those photos sent to him as well as text exchanges between the two discussing intimate details like the girls menstrual cycle and the routes he would take to return children home after track practice which is when the alleged assaults took place.

The 37 year old faces two counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency. He was extradited to Cayman from Florida in February to face the charges laid against him.

He pleaded not guilty.

 

