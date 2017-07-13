Aviation registry grows

Cayman’s aircraft registry is growing and Civil Aviation Authority Director, Richard Smith says, with the new aviation park, there is room for even more growth.

Mr. Smith says companies approached the authority wanting to get aircraft registered in the Cayman Islands, but he says an on island, presence is needed.

The new aviation park offers companies in the industry the opportunity once registered, to operate locally through a CI air operators certificate.

“It provides additional opportunities for our aircraft registry, where other applicants are able to register aircraft here in the Cayman Islands, establish their place of business here, but operate further afield,” said Director of Civil Aviation Authority for the Cayman Islands, Richard Smith.

Mr. Smith adds administrative jobs will be created locally, since companies will need a physical presence on island to operate.

