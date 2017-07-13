C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Aviation registry grows

July 12, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman’s aircraft registry is growing and Civil Aviation Authority Director, Richard Smith says, with the new aviation park, there is room for even more growth.

Mr. Smith says companies approached the authority wanting to get aircraft registered in the Cayman Islands, but he says an on island, presence is needed.
The new aviation park offers companies in the industry the opportunity once registered, to operate locally through a CI air operators certificate.

“It provides additional opportunities for our aircraft registry, where other applicants are able to register aircraft here in the Cayman Islands, establish their place of business here, but operate further afield,” said Director of Civil Aviation Authority for the Cayman Islands, Richard Smith.

Mr. Smith adds administrative jobs will be created locally, since companies will need a physical presence on island to operate.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: