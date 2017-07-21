C3 Pure Fibre
Basketball: Zeller coming to Cayman

July 20, 2017
Paul Lankford
Cody Zeller of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets will be apart of the 9th Annual Basketball Camp at Camana Bay’s Arts and Recreation Center. The 24 year old, 7-foot center was drafted by the Hornets in 2013 out of Indiana University, and his appearance at the camp adds to the continued presence of the NBA at the annual camp. Zeller says although he’s a center, versatility will be a key point of his instruction.
 
“I was a point guard in middle school, and I played small forward my first two years in high school, and I think it’s helped me so now that the NBA where everyone plays so many different positions. Kids these days should work on all parts of their game.”
 
The camp begins 24 July at the Arc.

