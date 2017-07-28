Beach revelers leave behind trash, debris at Starfish Point

Trash and debris left behind after a beach party are creating an eyesore at Starfish Point.

A tipster sent Cayman 27 pictures showing the makeshift dumping ground. That person said the mess was left behind after a wild beach party on 16th July, almost two weeks ago.

“While Starfish Point is a private property; we will take the necessary steps to abate the nuisance,” said a Department of Environmental Health (DEH) spokesperson. “We would however like to use this opportunity to urge residents to take responsibility for their surroundings, exercise civic pride and keep Cayman clean.”

