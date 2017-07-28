C3 Pure Fibre
Environment News

Beach revelers leave behind trash, debris at Starfish Point

July 27, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Trash and debris left behind after a beach party are creating an eyesore at Starfish Point.

A tipster sent Cayman 27 pictures showing the makeshift dumping ground. That person said the mess was left behind after a wild beach party on 16th July, almost two weeks ago.

“While Starfish Point is a private property; we will take the necessary steps to abate the nuisance,” said a Department of Environmental Health (DEH) spokesperson. “We would however like to use this opportunity to urge residents to take responsibility for their surroundings, exercise civic pride and keep Cayman clean.”

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

