Bible Vacation Camps

There is a variety of activities to choose from for kids this summer break. The hard part may be picking the right one for your child. So how about a little spiritual guidance.

Vacation Bible Schools are a popular choice on our island with parents hoping to provide their kids with a positive and enlightened path in life and Pastors like Genie Dickerson of Wesleyan Holiness Church, want to give that kind of guidance to your kids.

Genie Dickerson commented on the importance of having spiritual guidance for children from a young age saying, “Children who do not get the influence of spiritual things in their lives oft times are the ones who grow up and don’t have a purpose for themselves they have no goals they are easily influenced because they want to belong to somebody or something they want to feel important if as a child grows up they know they are important in God’s sight that’s one of the most important elements.”

If you are unsure about giving bible school a chance, try Ms. Dickerson’s advice, “Try it, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

