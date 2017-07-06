C3 Pure Fibre
Boat experts give tips amid missing two

July 5, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Little is known about the fishing trip Chadwick Bodden and Edward Henrick-Hydes embarked on nearly two weeks ago nor why they didn’t return to Cayman on 28 June as planned.

Should mechanical failure be the cause of the missing men, boating experts said it’s always important to be prepared.

Boat captain Aaron Hunt said those using vessels should consider the wind and safety procedures before heading out.

” Typically the waves pushing your direction is driven by the wind and if you can get the front of the boat facing into that wind the waves break against the pointed front of the boat and it allows your boat to ride over the top of the waves,” Mr. Hunt said.

Jonathan Cuff who manages Harbour House Marina said sales on safety items have gone through the roof at the store especially with communication devices.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

