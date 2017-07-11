The RCIPS is seeking the public’s help in locating a boat stolen from Lime Tree Bay dock over the weekend.

The boat is a 29-ft platoon flat top boat with a 150 horsepower Yamaha 4 stroke engine.

It was last seen on Saturday (8 July) around 6 am at the dock in Lime Tree Bay.

Police say they were alerted to the theft on Sunday just after 8:30 am.

Police are urging anyone with information about the stolen vessel to call them immediately at GT station on 949-4222.

