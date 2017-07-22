C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Unlucky at Youth Commonwealth Games

July 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Alexander Smith and Chambria Dalhouse lost their opening bouts at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Bahamas.

Dalhouse took on Scotland’s Megan Gordon, losing by judge’s decision. Head Coach Ryan Barrett says it was a close fight. “We thought she did enough to win a split decision. The Scottish boxer was very experienced.”

Alexander Smith was not as lucky, losing via ref stoppage inside 3 rounds to Lesotho’s Lengola Phomolo. Barrett says Smith had a lot of  trouble with the South African. “He was out of his depth”.

Claudina Morgan finished 8th in the 3rd heat of the women’s 400 meters (1:00.51), she did not qualify.

Here’s a look at all the results from early Friday:

 
Athletics
8th: Claudina Morgan, 400 m, 1:00.51, Heat 3
 
Swimming
11th: Sarah Jackson, Women’s 50 Breast. 35.87
20th: Sarah Jackson, Women’s 50 Back, 32.86
21st: Jonathan Key, Men’s 100 Free, 55.20

