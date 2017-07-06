Boy injured in Northward crash

A teenage boy nursing injuries after colliding with a car remains hospitalized. Police say the 14-year-old is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The RCIPS says just before 4:30 pm yesterday (4 July) the boy exited Poplar Street in the Northward area and ran into the side of a car along the main road.

He sustained head and body injuries and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he remains.

Police say the driver remained on the scene until officers arrived.

