BREAKING: Bush breaks silence, says “I will be completely exonerated”

House Speaker and West Bay West MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush says he will be completely exonerated after he was charged in Florida with simple battery following his arrest Monday (17 July) outside a Coconut Creek casino.

“I am certain that once my attorney and the prosecutor have an opportunity to review the evidence, the only conclusion that will be reached is that I committed no crime,” Bush said in a statement. “I expect to be completely exonerated in the near future.”

Mr. Bush’s attorney — Keith Seltzer — pleaded not guilty on his behalf this week, Broward County Clerk of Courts records show. He was released from jail on Tuesday (18 July) on US $1,000 cash bond.

“I regret the attention and concern that my wrongful arrest has caused to my constituents and the great citizens of Cayman,” Mr. Bush said.

Mr. Bush also responded to calls for him to resign his post as Speaker of the House and to Opposition members calling for Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin to take action.

“Ezzard (Miller) and his band want to destabilise the Government and upset the country,” he said. “They should be the last to talk about ethics.”

Mr. Bush had not responded to messages throughout the week until he sent this statement late Friday (21 July) night.

The CDP leader returned to Cayman today via a Cayman Airways flight.

Earlier this week, Mr. Seltezer said Mr. Bush did not commit a crime and attributed the arrest to cultural differences.

According to a Seminole Police Department spokesperson, Mr. Bush was arrested after a casino employee alleged he grabbed her buttocks. The spokesperson said the arresting officer took Mr. Bush into custody after reviewing CCTV footage as well as interviewing the alleged victim, who also gave a statement under oath.

The Florida State Attorneys office has 30 days from the date of the arrest to decide whether to move forward in prosecuting Mr. Bush.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

