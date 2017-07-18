UPDATE: Woman remains in serious condition after being hit by taxi

UPDATE (7:26 p.m.): A woman remains in the hospital fighting for her life after a taxi van struck her near the airport.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday on Roberts Drive near Owen Roberts International Airport’s long-term parking lot.

The woman is from the Caribbean, although police would not confirm the country. They say she just arrived in Grand Cayman and described her as a “visitor.”

A family member has arrived in Cayman to visit the woman in the hospital.

The driver of the taxi was also taken to the hospital for medical care.

Police closed airport-bound traffic on the road for several hours as investigators worked to find out what happened. It reopened around 2:30 p.m.

(2:35 p.m. UPDATE): Airport-bound traffic on Roberts Drive is now back open following this morning’s collision.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police Monday (17 July) closed airport-bound traffic near Owen Roberts International Airport after it appears a pedestrian was struck in the road.

Details are few at this time, but Cayman 27 understands a taxi van collided with a woman on Roberts Drive in front of a rental car business near the long-term parking lot.

Police say the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Police and traffic investigators remain on scene.

Airport-bound traffic now is being re-routed to a road behind long-term parking.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more information.

