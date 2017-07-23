BREAKING: Residents evacuated after possible tank fire at oil terminal

George Town residents Sunday (23 July) are being evacuated from their homes after a possible tank fire near the oil terminal on South Church Street, according to a Cayman Islands Fire Services spokesperson.

Police shut down roads between South Sound Road at Walkers Road and South Church St., near Boilers Road due to what the RCIPS calls “suspicious smoke” near the oil terminal.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands officials also are responding to what they’re calling a “possible fire incident at one of the main wholesale fuel distributors on South Church Street.”

HCMI says police officers are evacuating residents in the surrounding area as a precaution and also restricting traffic into the area. The Red Cross Shelter on Huldah Avenue is being opened for residents in need of temporary accommodation and additional shelters may be opened if necessary.

Cayman 27 will continue to provide updated details as they become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

