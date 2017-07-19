BREAKING: Taxi driver arrested following visiting doctor’s death

Police on Tuesday (18 July) arrested the taxi driver involved in the death of Jamaican doctor Vary Jones-Leslie.

Dr. Jones-Leslie died on Tuesday morning (18 July) at the hospital after a taxi van hit her on Roberts Dr., near the Owen Roberts International Airport’s long-term parking entrance.

The driver — a 69-year-old man from Bodden Town — was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is now out on police bail.

