C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

Bryan looking towards District Council

July 26, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

A second M.L.A looks to set up an advisory district council ahead of government’s provision.

George Town Central’s Kenneth Bryan said he is considering selecting people from his constituency to voice their views on issues affecting the area.

“I want to go out and do a public selection process, let people know that I’m interested in finding 10 members, put yourself up for it and then we go through it.

I’m going to have to do the selection process myself because with the current legislation there’s no way to determine how those persons are selected. With no agreed upon way of how the persons are selected,” Mr. Bryan explained.

Mr. Bryan acknowledges that current legislation states Advisory District Councils are appointed by the Premier.

Wednesday night (26 July) the Central Scranton community will have a meeting which Premier Alden McLaughlin and the Police Commissioner are expected to attend.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: