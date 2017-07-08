C3 Pure Fibre
Campaign expense report released

July 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s election expenses report is out and Election Supervisor Wesley Howell confirms three out of the 61 candidates in the May 24 elections reported their campaign spending. The report says The Progressives spent $509,315 and the CDP spent $232,461.34.

It also showed all 58 candidates were within the legal spending limit.

However, Mr Howell said his hands are tied when it comes to the three Independent candidates who did not submit their spending. He said under the law he cannot make them file since they are not members of the LA. Under the law filing is mandatory as an elected member.

He wants that and more changed in the Election Law.
“On my examination of them raised some concerns, again on the lack of clarity of the law and the reporting standards that we can apply. For example, we know some candidates had offices and their expense reports had no expenditure for rent,” Mr Howell said

The expense report is available for viewing at https://portal.elections.ky/files/downloads/2017/Candidate-Election-Expense-Return-Report-Summary—May-2017-General-Election.pdf.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

