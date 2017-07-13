C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Election News News

Candidates explain missed spending paperwork deadline

July 12, 2017
Joe Avary
Three candidates who failed to submit their campaign documents are explaining themselves to Cayman 27.

Independents Dennie Warren, Jr., Kent McTaggart, and Rudolph Dixon all missed the filing deadline for campaign revenue and expenditure paperwork.  Cayman 27 reached out to all three gentlemen for an explanation.

“Just a lot going on with my wife and my own health,” said Mr. Warren in a text exchange. “I’m hoping to have it submitted in a few days.”

Mr. McTaggart also cited family health issues. Less than an hour after Cayman 27’s inquiry, Mr. McTaggart had supplied his expense paperwork, showing some $4,200 in spending. “Pretty bland, eh?” quipped Mr. McTaggart.

Mr. Dixon told Cayman 27 he was late because he is reconstructing his accounts.

“In moving from my campaign office, my receipts were mistakenly disposed of,” said Mr. Dixon in a text message exchange.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

