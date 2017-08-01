Capt. Chuckie passes on, Deputy Premier says “He was dynamic.”

Cayman’s Captain Charles O. Ebanks, affectionately called Captain Chuckie, has died.

The Hall of Famer and former Water Sports Association president passed away over the weekend.

Today (31 July) tributes poured in for Captain Chuckie, who is regarded as a stalwart in Cayman’s tourism industry. In 2010 he was inducted in the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame. He also sat on government boards..

Tourism minister and Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said in a statement that Capt Chuckie was “a dynamic individual, able to impart his vast knowledge of the water sports history of the Cayman Islands in a charismatic way to anyone with whom he was speaking whether on island or representing the country at events abroad.”

Director of Tourism Rosa Harris added that he was very passionate about his home, the Cayman Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

