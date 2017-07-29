Carifesta contingent just a droplet of Cayman’s talent pool

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF) said its Carifesta contingent – numbering 36 strong – represents just a portion of the country’s artistic talent.

Speaking at a press conference this week, CNCF Artistic Director Henry Muttoo said the CNCF is doing its best to showcase Caymanian talent while stretching its funding dollar.

“We couldn’t take everybody in terms of paying for them, and some of the people that are coming with us are actually paying part of their fee,” said Mr. Muttoo.

Cayman’s Carifesta performers will be showcasing their talents this weekend at the Harquail Theatre.

The 2-and-a half-hour fundraising showcase starts Friday, 28 July and runs nightly to the 30th.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

