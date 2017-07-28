Cayman Now July 27th

Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants regarding nominations for a special award and two vloggers on health and nutrition that are social media sensations – Christian Guzman and Heidi Somers.
Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants regarding nominations for a special award and two vloggers on health and nutrition that are social media sensations – Christian Guzman and Heidi Somers.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.