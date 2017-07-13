Host Barrie Quappe is joined by Joanna Mikutowicz, owner of Divetech and Jennifer Moseley, an instructor with Sunset Divers to talk about two greats events coming up promoting women in diving and encouraging more Caymanian women to consider this.
Cayman Now: Women in Diving
July 13, 2017
1 Min Read
