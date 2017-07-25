Caymanian talent headed to Carifesta next month

A contingent of Cayman’s arts community is heading to Carifesta for a regional celebration of culture.

The biennial event is in its 13th iteration, and this year, it’s happening in Barbados. The full range of Caymanian talent will be on display in theatre, dance, fashion, music, and more.

“While it’s not a competition from the point of view of people getting prizes at the end of it, you know, gold, silver, bronze… It is pretty competitive in terms of the impression that people carry back to their particular territory of the other countries that participated,” said Marcia Muttoo, CNCF Managing Director.

Before they head to Barbados, the Carifesta contingent will be showcasing their talents for the hometown crowd this weekend for a Carifesta Showcase. The two-and-a half-hour show takes place at the Harquail theatre on 28-30 July.

