Cayman’s emergency services get new tools

Cayman’s emergency services got an equipment boost during the RFA Mounts Bay visit to Grand Cayman getting items from night vision goggles to watercraft.

The new equipment is aimed at strengthening our capabilities, from search and rescue to protecting our boarders, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

“Fantastic step forward,” said Commander for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Aviation Unit, Steve Fitzgerald when asked about the new night vision goggles.

Friday the 7th of July, Cayman’s Emergency Services received new tools to enhance our search and rescue arsenal and border protection, a gift Unit Commander for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Department, Steve Fitzgerald, welcomes.

“At the moment, night time we are limited by horizon visibility, moon light and other factors that have primarily come into play when it comes to safety,” explains Unit Commander for the R.C.I.P.S Aviation Unit, Steve Fitzgerald.

But with the addition of new night vision goggles and tips learned from the visiting Navy helicopter crew, Mr. Fitzgerald says its a game changer for Cayman.

“Night vision goggles require a lot of certification and training and are prepared to it, we’re going to open up the nightlight to almost daylight,” says Mr. Fitzgerald.

The enhancements follow recommendation from the UK MCA report on Cayman’s search and rescue capabilities, as for the Fire Services, they received a boat and three wave runners.

“This particular boat will be based at the West Bay Fire Station, so it will provide coverage for this side of the island which there was a gap,” explained Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister of Home Affairs to a crowd of journalists.

“So that’s going to give us a rapid response into the water with mobility and the capability to carry out a rapid rescue which is paramount to saving lives of people in the water,” said Chief of the Cayman Islands Fire Department, David Hails.

Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers welcomed the additions.

“Certainly I believe it will provide the kind of assistance that the Fire Services need in order to be more proactive in their assistance in providing search and rescue and other operational support to our teams,” says Hon. Tara Rivers, Minister of Home Affairs.

With these new improvements, our Emergency Services say they are better equipped to handle incidents.

Fire Services and the Police’s Aviation Unit have already begun training to use the new equipment.

