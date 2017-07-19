C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s port turns 40

July 18, 2017
Philipp Richter
When the port was first built, it could hold 50,000 tons of cargo, now the authority unloads over 250 tonnes of supplies annually and over the weekend.

The facility held a family fun day to celebrate its 40 years of achievement.

Attendees engaged in fun activities from slides, to face painting and boat rides at the waterfront facility. Port Authority’s Robynette Hera says its all about celebrating the port’s growth through the years.

“40 years we’ve been serving the community. We’re established in 1977 and for forty years we’ve improved operations, expanded infrastructure, just to be able to serve the Cayman Islands,” said Deputy Director of the Cayman Islands Port Authority, Robynette Hera.

Over 400 people took part in the event and they got a close up view of some of the equipment used on the port. They were also treated to music and entertainment.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

