Chamber wins overseas award for “growth matters”

July 26, 2017
Mario Grey
The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has brought home honours from the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives awards. (A.C.C.E)

The Chamber received the “Best in Show” trophy for the growth matters campaign beating out over a hundred other applicants.

Chamber C.E.O Wil Pineau said his team won the trophies by creating 10 animated videos to explain Cayman’s economic growth and it’s importance for the country.

“Anybody who watches the growth matters animated videos there’s simple messages that explains our economy and why it matters that growth really makes an impact in jobs and the quality of life and the development of our community that’s what I think resonated among the judges,” Mr. Pineau stated.

He said the” Growth matters” campaign started to give Caymanians a simplistic view on how the economy works and says now with 10’s of thousands of views on you tube and a new trophy it was all worth it.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

