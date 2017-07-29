Charity concerns, calls for more collaboration

As we approach a new school year, you may notice several events seeking the public’s generosity to donate school supplies, money and food to go to needy students.

But one community activist says there needs to be regulation of these efforts and checks and balances to ensure double dipping does not occur, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the report.

“I’ve dealt with families who have taken trips to Disney world but don’t know where the money’s going to come from to buy their children school uniforms,” said Michael Myles from the Cayman Islands Skatepark Association.

Former Government social worker Michael Myles says more regulation with charities is needed, as people can take advantage of good will.

“People stop planning, to buy their children school supplies or school clothes or school shoes because they know that they can go to a charity and a charity will supply that,” said Mr. Myles.

For Mr. Myles, he says exposing the upcoming generation to relying on others for supplies is creating a bigger culture of welfare.

“It is changing the face of how our children think, our children now are becoming more dependent on hand outs as opposed to hand ups and our families are doing the exact same thing,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles says there are so many charities pushing for the same result and should pool resources together.

“So what does big organizations do , they give each of us small amounts of money ,” said Mr. Myles.

Mr. Myles encourages charities to set up a log to help identify who is getting assistance, so that no person receives double.

“So every agency have their own database, sadly they don’t talk to each other so no one knows whose receiving what,” said Michael Myles.

Mr. Myles says creating a log will allow charities and organizations to see trends on the people that they help and can use that to further their efforts.

“Create a list of people you’re serving as well, that’s what I am doing, I now have a database of kids that I service, because I want to be able to look back and see whose using the park than the other,” said Mr. Myles.

One school principal told Cayman 27 that some charities do have lists of clients they help to avoid people getting more donated goods than allocated.

Cayman also has new legislation, the non- profit organizations law, to oversee local charities to ensure transparency in their operations, that law takes effect on 1st August.

