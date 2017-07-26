C3 Pure Fibre
Church student outreach program grows in numbers

July 26, 2017
Philipp Richter
Demand for clothes and food through a church goodwill initiative sees a 40% increase in its second year.

Representatives from the Seventh Day Adventist Church in George Town say their program, launched in 2016, helped clothe and feed 43 private and public school students in its first year, now 60 students are looking for assistance for the upcoming academic year.

Program organizer Elsie Myles says the increased demand is a sign of the times.

“Well it tells me there is need out there for food, so this is why we need to feed our community, our community really needs us, so we have to reach out and we give glory to God because that is happening now,” said Elsie R. Myles, Program Coordinator.

The church has raised 15-thousand dollars for lunches and uniforms for the 2017 school year.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

