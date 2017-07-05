CIFA suspends Blake ‘with immediate effect’

The Cayman Islands Football Association has suspended First Vice-President Bruce Blake with immediate effect in lieu of his arrest late last week for corruption and money laundering. In a statement CIFA says Blake “shall not be involved in the day to day administration of the company, nor shall be authorized to represent CIFA in any activity, transaction or act whatsoever.

CIFA goes onto say it “recently received the necessary financial approval for funding from FIFA to conduct its forensic audit which will provide the appropriate legal action in the future aimed at the restitution defrauded from the association”.

CIFA, the organization itself, is not being investigated, and is “committed to transparency and accountability”.

Here is the full press release.

Press Release – 3July2017-2

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

