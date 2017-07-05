C3 Pure Fibre
CIFA suspends Blake ‘with immediate effect’

July 4, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Football Association has suspended First Vice-President Bruce Blake with immediate effect in lieu of his arrest late last week for corruption and money laundering. In a statement CIFA says Blake “shall not be involved in the day to day administration of the company, nor shall be authorized to represent CIFA in any activity, transaction or act whatsoever.

CIFA goes onto say it “recently received the necessary financial approval for funding from FIFA to conduct its forensic audit which will provide the appropriate legal action in the future aimed at the restitution defrauded from the association”.

CIFA, the organization itself, is not being investigated, and is “committed to transparency and accountability”.

 

Here is the full press release.

Press Release – 3July2017-2

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

