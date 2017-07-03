CIFA’s Blake denies wrongdoing

Cayman Islands Football Association First Vice-President Bruce Blake denies any wrongdoing four days after the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission arrested him on suspicion of corruption.

ACC and RCIPS officers arrested Mr. Blake on Thursday (29 June) on suspicion of secret commissions and money laundering.

Mr. Blake was released on bail without being charged by investigators, according to a press release issued Monday (3 June) by Mr. Blake’s attorney, Steve McField.

“Mr. Blake’s arrest was in connection with suspicion of allegations of secret commission and money laundering in relation to the signing of two loan agreements on behalf of CIFA with regards to two amounts of US $600,000 each received in the Butterfield Bank account of CIFA and then transferred to the CIFA loan account at Fidelity Bank,” the release reads. “Those two amounts were represented to Mr. Blake to be loans to CIFA to pay down on the CIFA loan at Fidelity Bank in order for Fidelity Bank to remove the charge on the CIFA Centre of Excellence in compliance with FIFA regulations.”

Mr. Blake is a longtime CIFA Executive Committee member who worked alongside former President Jeffrey Webb and former Treasurer Canover Watson, each of whom has run afoul of the law over the past two years.

Mr. Webb pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud in relation to the FBI-led global football corruption probe. He currently awaits sentencing in the US while on house arrest.

Mr. Watson was convicted of fraud in relation to the Health Services Authority CarePay scandal.

“Mr. Blake has not anytime engaged in arranging nor receiving any secret commission,” the release reads. “Mr. Blake has not at any time engaged in money laundering. Mr. Blake has not at anytime received or arranged (sic) any corrupt payment for or to CIFA nor any other entity or person(s).

“Mr. Blake is innocent of these suspicions allegations against him and the Law protects the presumption of his innocence.”

Mr. Blake serves as a Caribbean Football Union Executive Committee member in addition to his role with CIFA. A CFU spokesperson confirmed to Cayman 27 on Saturday (1 June) the organisation was unaware of Mr. Blake’s arrest and therefore was not in position to comment.

A second man believed to be linked to CIFA was arrested on Friday (30 June) on suspicion of the same offences as Mr. Blake. Cayman 27 has been unable to independently verify the identity of that man.

