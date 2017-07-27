C3 Pure Fibre
CIFS email blames unapproved welding for fires; sparks response

July 26, 2017
Kevin Morales
An e-mail circulating among top Fire Service officers blames unapproved welding for three fires over the past 18 months, including one where a firefighter was injured.

Those allegations have been refuted by one development company involved and the Fire Services has since clarified its stance on the issue.

The e-mail obtained by Cayman 27 is authored by a high-ranking Fire Officer who writes over the past year and a half, three fires have started as a result of “unsanctioned hot works” that was not reviewed or approved by the Fire Services.

The three incidents took place at the Kimpton Seafire Hotel, the airport, and just two weeks ago at the old Hyatt site.

The e-mail reads in that last incident, a firefighter was injured due to falling in an unmarked open pit.

“It is quite concerning that such major hotworks projects are being embarked upon throughout the Cayman Islands and the department is not involved,” the CIFS Officer writes.

Dart Real Estate owns two of the three properties mentioned in the e-mail.

“Dart development adheres to the statutory requirement to have the necessary paperwork in place for any project that involves hot works and as such, a permit was completed in advance of the work being carried out,” a Dart spokesperson responded.

The spokesperson says during the course of putting out the blaze, marked fencing around a small hole was inadvertently removed by a fire hose and one of the attending officers fell into the hole.

On Wednesday (26 July) Chief Fire Services Officer David Hails clarified the department’s stance, saying the CIFS does not mandate a company let them know before conducting hot works.

“In the instance with the recent fire at the old Hyatt property, Dart Development followed the proper internal protocols and provided the necessary permits, and the Fire Officers did their job by responding to the fire call and successfully putting out the flames,” Mr. Hails said in a statement.

They continue to try to determine the cause of that fire.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

