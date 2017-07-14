C3 Pure Fibre
Clean Gas breaks ground

July 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
Since 1957, the Cayman Islands has only had one propane supplier, but now in 2017 things are changing.

Construction has begun for the home for Cayman’s newest propane supplier, Clean Gas.

The new building will sit on grounds off Sparky Drive, in Industrial Park.

Operations Manager Dayne Brady says his company’s products will help reduce power expenses.

“But it’s also healthy for the environment, if you spill it it dissipates, it’s not a CFC or an HFC,  it doesn’t hurt the ozone layer, doesn’t hurt the soil, it dissipates, try spilling gasoline or diesel, it’s there forever,” said Operations manager for Clean Gas LTD, Dayne Brady.

The headquarters are expected to open in three to four months, Clean Gas is owned by Cayman 27’s parent company Hurley’s Media.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

