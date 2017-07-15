C3 Pure Fibre
Clean Gas clarification

July 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A clarification on a story we ran last night on Clean Gas getting a new home.
It was incorrectly stated that the company is owned by Hurley’s Media.

In fact, Clean Gas and Hurley’s Media are sister companies with a shared owner Randy Merren.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

