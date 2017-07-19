Condolences pour in for Jamaican doctor

Condolences have been pouring in as news of Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie’s death spread.

The 62-year-old woman retired about a year ago from Spanish Town hospital, but CEO of Spanish Town hospital Gregory Thomas said Dr Jones-Leslie remained very close to staff.

He said Dr Jones-Leslie worked in Obstetrics and Gynecology and she was a very outstanding doctor.

The hospital regrets her untimely passing. It is really a shock to us, and the entire hospital is in mourning.”

