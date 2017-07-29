Couple answers neglected cows’ cries for water

An animal-loving couple comes to the rescue with fresh water after discovering cattle in distress. They captured the whole thing on video.

Merina Currie and Ben Wilson described the animals as ‘delirious with thirst,’ and told Cayman 27 what they witnessed was a clear case of abuse.

The couple were at Barcadere Marina when they heard an unidentified and unsettling high-pitched wail coming from nearby. They told Cayman 27 it sounded like some kind of bird call. When they investigated, they discovered two incredibly thirsty cows.

“I wouldn’t have even believed it was a cow if somebody had told me, I’ve never heard a sound like that in my life,” said Ms. Currie. “They were just almost delirious with thirst and really pulling on their chains trying to get at me hoping I had some water, and I thought oh my goodness I have to do something.”

“We were a good little ways away and they were just consistently calling out, so that’s not usual, so we tried to figure out what was wrong,” said Mr. Wilson.

Mr. Wilson kept the thirsty animals at bay with an umbrella while he dispensed gallon after gallon of water.

“They were all over it,” he said. “As soon as the water was poured they drank the 15 gallons each before we walked away.”

Ms. Currie told Cayman 27 there were 30 gallons of water sitting nearby, but no one had given it to the cows.

“I have no doubt that this is a case of animal cruelty, when you have an animal that is, that requires water, with no access to water, that is considered animal cruelty,” she said.

As of Friday afternoon, it appeared that the cows had enough water to drink, at least for the time being.

Ms. Currie said she reported the abuse to the Department of Agriculture, which confirmed it, dispatched an Animal Welfare Officer to assess the situation.

“We all know what the temperatures have been like lately, so I would say this is a very serious situation when you have these animals out here with absolutely no access to water,” said Ms. Currie.

She said the question is should the owners be allowed to keep the animal if they can’t meet it’s needs?

“The care of an animal is a lifelong commitment, for the life of these cows,” she said.

We reached out to the folks at Island Vets, who told us during hot weather like we’re experiencing now an average cow should be drinking around 15 gallons of water per day.

