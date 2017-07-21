C3 Pure Fibre
Crash reconstructionist: Speed not the only factor in fatal collisions

July 20, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police continue to investigate Monday’s (17 July) collision that killed Dr. Vary Jones-Leslie.

On Tuesday, the RCIPS arrested the taxi driver involved on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Many viewers have commented on Cayman 27’s social media pages wondering how fast the driver was going.

One accident reconstruction expert tells Cayman 27, police will examine evidence to calculate factors like vehicle speed as well as what was happening inside the taxi and the pedestrian’s actions.

He says while speed is often a major factor in road fatalities, it’s not the only one.

“I’ve seen collisions that have occurred essentially at five kilometers an hour where it was just enough to knock someone down but they just hit their head in the right way where it was enough to cause a fatality, said Jordan Garus, a Detective with the Niagara Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. “Whereas sometimes people are struck at essentially a high speed and they survived something you wouldn’t expect somebody to survive. And it’s pretty much the luck of the draw.”

The 69-year-old taxi driver has not been charged by police.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

