Crewe Rd. lane closure scheduled for Saturday (15 July)

Crewe Road’s west-bound lane at the Silver Oaks roundabout is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (15 July).
The closure is to allow roadworks to take place along Crewe Road. The east-bound lane will remain open.
Crewe Road’s west-bound lane at the Silver Oaks roundabout is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (15 July).
The closure is to allow roadworks to take place along Crewe Road. The east-bound lane will remain open.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.