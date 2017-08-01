C3 Pure Fibre
Cruise takes a tumble, air arrivals up in June tourism statistics

July 31, 2017
Joe Avary
New tourism numbers for the month of June showed a mixed bag, with air arrivals up 12% and cruise figures tumbling by almost a 25%.

On the air arrivals side, a tourism ministry press release credited a range of factors for the 4,407 passenger increase over 2016’s totals, including the new Southwest Airlines route that launched on 4 June, and an increase in traffic from Latin America; Brazil and Argentina in particular.

In contrast, cruise numbers took a big hit versus 2016’s tally.

Cayman welcomed some 31,000 fewer cruise shippers than in 2016, when Cayman recorded its best June figure since 2004 with almost 122,000.

In it’s press release, the tourism ministry offered no explanation for the decline.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

