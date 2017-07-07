C3 Pure Fibre
CUC addresses outage

July 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A battery system failure at CUC’s Hydesville substation and a transmission line trip of CUC’s overload protection are been blamed for last Friday’s (30 June) power outage in West Bay and parts of the Seven-Mile beach.

Today (6 July) CUC, through a statement, apologised to its 7000 customers all of whom were impacted by the near two and a half hour service interruption.

According to CUC a transmission line tripped on an overload protection while the second transmission power line to West Bay was out of service added to that there was a failure of the battery system within the Hydesville substation.

CUC said upgrades to the protection and battery systems are being made to improve reliability and reduce the likelihood of similar outages recurring.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

