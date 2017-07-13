Customs officer sentenced for fraud

Customs Officer Rashan Ebanks-Halstead will not serve prison time for fraud should he remain crime-free for two years.

He was given a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to conniving the importation of goods into the Cayman Islands and Abuse of Office.

Mr. Ebanks-Halstead appeared before Magistrate Philippa McFarlane Tuesday (11 July) where four of the charges were withdrawn and he was sentenced.

If the sentence is breached Mr. Ebanks-Halstead will face 30 days imprisonment.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said Mr. Ebanks-Halstead is no longer a government employee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

