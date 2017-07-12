Day 2 of Fete shooting trial

Day 2 of the Fete Nightclub shooting trial began today in Grand Court with the jury of 8 viewing the crime scene.

The jury was taken to Fete nightclub to view where the shooting happened, and to see where the CCTV cameras were installed.

Prosecutor Patrick Moran opened the trial with summary statement from both victims of the 4th February, cousins Daniel Bennet and Carlney Campbell.

Both men gave similar statements on their perspectives of the evening to police, which Mr. Moran said accurately supports their statements and the CCTV footage.

Mr. Moran also told the jury the four suspects on trial; Malik Mothen, Tashika Mothen, Daniella Tibbets and Kashwayne Hewitt gave differing and contradicting statements to the police during questioning.

The trial that is presided over by Justice Michael Wood will continue tomorrow.

