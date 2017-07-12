C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Day 2 of Fete shooting trial

July 11, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Day 2 of the Fete Nightclub shooting trial began today in Grand Court with the jury of 8 viewing the crime scene.

The jury was taken to Fete nightclub to view where the shooting happened, and to see where the CCTV cameras were installed.

Prosecutor Patrick Moran opened the trial with summary statement from both victims of the 4th February, cousins Daniel Bennet and Carlney Campbell.

Both men gave similar statements on their perspectives of the evening to police, which Mr. Moran said accurately supports their statements and the CCTV footage.

Mr. Moran also told the jury the four suspects on trial; Malik Mothen, Tashika Mothen, Daniella Tibbets and Kashwayne Hewitt gave differing and contradicting statements to the police during questioning.

The trial that is presided over by Justice Michael Wood will continue tomorrow.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: