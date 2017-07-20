C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
Environment News

DEH figures show half-million dollars in tyre shredding since March

July 19, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The pile of tyres at the George Town landfill is slowly but surely shrinking.

Tyre shredding operations kicked off back in March, with the goal of getting rid of an estimated half-million tyres.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary joins us now to run the numbers.

Let’s start with 500,000. That’s an often-cited, and some would say conservative estimate of how many tyres were at the dump when shredding began. As of 14th July some 2,252 metric tonnes of steel-belted radials and other tyres have been chewed up and spit out as TDA – that’s tyre derived aggregate.

Our next number is $249. That’s the going rate tyre-shredding partner Island Waste is charging per metric tonne of shredded tyres. According to numbers from the DEH, Island Waste has shredded their way through $560,728 dollars worth of tyres.

2,252 metric tonnes of tyres has made quite a dent in the landfill’s mountain of tyres.

Will they get through it all by the end of the year as promised? We’ll have to wait and see.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: