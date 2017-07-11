C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Dive shop stabber in court

July 10, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The man who police say stabbed an East End dive shop worker several times today made his initial court appearance.

28 year old Jaron Solomon faces 10 charges relating to Thursday night’s incident at Ocean Frontiers.

The charges include attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, defilement of a girl under 16, threats to kill, causing fear of provocation of violence, carrying an offensive weapon, assault causing actual bodily harm and two charges of assault.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: