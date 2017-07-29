C3 Pure Fibre
Dr. Lockhart on Mental Health Facility

July 28, 2017
After 15 years in the making, Cayman is set for its first long term residential mental health facility. Plans are to build it on 15 acres of government owned land in East End. And psychiatrist Dr. Marc Lockhart says that is the perfect spot.

This week government signed a contract with Toronto based Montgomery Sisam Architects Inc to design and build the facility. Dr. Lockhart says the remote location will help patients.

When asked why it was chosen to be built in East End Dr. Lockhart responded, “the more populated areas are not conducive or beneficial to rehabilitation or for somebody to get better. The second thing is we wanted to have enough space and use and involve nature because we know that there is a healing part of nature.”

