Eastman’s are being evicted

The Eastmans are being evicted after weeks of fighting for their right to remain living in their Moon Bay condominium. The Eastman’s took their concerns last week to the public, explaining the situation they are in, how they believe an executive member of the strata committee was bullying them over a vacant parking spot. Last week the Eastman’s were fighting eviction, now they are facing eviction.

The final call was made last week by the Eastman’s landlord, who asked them to leave by the end of July. Nicole Eastman says she is sad that the family has to go but she says they are putting this situation behind them and moving on. She says her family is still calling for a third party regulatory agency to help renters and landlords going through similar ordeals.

“Had to come to peace with it, because we didn’t have an option at that point, so we could either sit there and go no where with it or pray for guidance and hope that we would find another place,” said Nicole Eastman.

Mrs. Eastman says the community has shown her family support by tagging them in social media posts about rental opportunities.

