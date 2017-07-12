C3 Pure Fibre
Enhanced security screenings for U.S.A bound flights

July 11, 2017
Philipp Richter
Those of you travelling to the United States will experience more security measures than before.

According to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority, security changes are in the works at the Owen Roberts International Airport to bring it in line with transportation security administration standards.

The CIAA says the measures include more thorough examinations of large electronic devices, bigger than cell phones.
As passengers place laptops in separate bins, the same will apply for select devices.

The security enhancement officially started on Friday the 7th of July.

