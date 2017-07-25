ESO report: GDP jumps 2.7% while per-capita GDP wilts by $300

The latest Economics and Statistics Office annual report shows Cayman’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped by 2.7% percent in 2016, but the GDP per capita is down, by around $300.

The global GDP climbed 3.1% percent in 2016. Cayman’s GDP growth outpaced advanced economies such as the US, the Euro area, the UK, Japan, and Canada, but lagged well behind emerging economies in India and China.

Closer to home, the Caribbean region saw a 3.4% increase in GDP, down from 4% in 2015. The Dominican Republic grew by 6.6% percent, with Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis also outpacing Cayman. However, Cayman outperformed its neighbors in Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, and St. Lucia.

Trinidad and Tobago remains mired in recession-like conditions for a third straight year, mainly due to the drop in petroleum products, a key export.

What hampered the GDP per capita figures was population growth. The year-end population was up by nearly a thousand, however, the number of Caymanians dipped by 124.

