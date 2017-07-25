C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Samsung Galaxy 8
News

ESO report: GDP jumps 2.7% while per-capita GDP wilts by $300

July 24, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The latest Economics and Statistics Office annual report shows Cayman’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped by 2.7% percent in 2016, but the GDP per capita is down, by around $300.

The global GDP climbed 3.1% percent in 2016. Cayman’s GDP growth outpaced advanced economies such as the US, the Euro area, the UK,  Japan, and Canada, but lagged well behind emerging economies in India and China.

Closer to home, the Caribbean region saw a 3.4% increase in GDP, down from 4% in 2015. The Dominican Republic grew by 6.6% percent, with Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis also outpacing Cayman. However, Cayman outperformed its neighbors in Barbados, Dominica, Jamaica, and St. Lucia.

Trinidad and Tobago remains mired in recession-like conditions for a third straight year, mainly due to the drop in petroleum products, a key export.

What hampered the GDP per capita figures was population growth. The year-end population was up by nearly a thousand, however, the number of Caymanians dipped by 124.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle 2
Hurley’s Media – Lipsync Battle
Hurley’s Media LipSync Battle 3
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: