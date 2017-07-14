Family member speaks on missing boater

Police pointed out there have been lots of rumors swirling around some of which have caused the families of the two missing boaters some unrest.

Cayman 27 managed to speak with Ms. Ethlyn Elvin, the aunt of missing boater Edward Henrick-Hydes who said having members of the public approach her with information on her missing nephew has made the family more apprehensive.

“There’s been a lot of stress, a lot of depression, a lot of anxiety and we’re asking for you to consider the police is ready and they’ve been very supportive in everything that they’re doing,” Ms. Elvin said.

Ms. Elvin said Friday (14 July) will mark three weeks since Mr. Henrick-Hydes been gone.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

