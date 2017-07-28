C3 Pure Fibre
Fate of Sugar Glider remains unknown

July 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The Department of Agriculture remains tight lipped about the fate of a Sugar Glider brought to the Cayman Islands, while a Customs Department leader says it’s believed the animal was euthanized.

Two people were arrested last month after allegedly bringing the animal to Grand Cayman on a Cayman Airways flight.

It’s believed one of those arrested is the son of a sitting MLA.

When contacted about what happened to the animal, Department of Agriculture Director Adrian Estwick responded by saying the matter is before the Department of Public Prosecutions, and as such, the Department of Agriculture has no further comment.

He adds, per the Animals Law, any animal unlawfully imported may be ordered destroyed otherwise dealt with at the discretion of the Director of Agriculture.

A follow-up e-mail asking what happens to an imported animal if the case may potentially go to court went unanswered.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

