The trial of four people accused in the 4th February shooting outside Fete Nightclub is delayed.

Grand Court Justice Michael Wood told the court, “For reasons I can’t get into” the jurors were dismissed and the trial put off until November. Malike Mothen, Tashika Mothen, Daniella Tibbets and Kashwayne Hewitt are accused of several separate charges in the incident including attempted murder.

